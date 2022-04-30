Three banks declare dividends for 2021

Southeast Bank, Rupali Bank, and Social Islami Bank declared dividends for their shareholders for the year ending on 31 December 2021.

The dividends were declared at the banks' board meetings held on Thursday.

Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank has recommended 12% dividends (8% cash and 4% stock) for its shareholders.

During the year, its consolidated net profit stood at Tk178.34 crore which was Tk214.90 crore in the previous year.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.50 and net asset value per share (NAVPS) Tk25.22 as of 31 December 2021.

The bank has fixed the date of the annual general meeting (AGM) on 11 August 2022 and the record date on 12 June 2022.

Rupali Bank

Rupali Bank has recommended a 2% stock dividend for its shareholders.

During the year, its consolidated net profit was Tk50.11 crore which was Tk20.29 crore in the previous year.

Its consolidated EPS stood at Tk1.10 and NAVPS at Tk37.88 as of 31 December 2021.

The bank has fixed the AGM date on 22 July 2022 and the record date on 12 June 2022.

Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank has recommended 10% dividends (5% cash and 5% stock) for its shareholders.

During the year, its consolidated net profit was Tk175.31 crore which was Tk156.73 crore in the previous year.

Its consolidated EPS stood at Tk1.78 and NAVPS at Tk19.69 as of 31 December 2021.

The bank has fixed the AGM date for 6 July 2022 and the record date for 31 May 2022.