Three banks declare dividends for 2021

Stocks

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 06:20 pm

Related News

Three banks declare dividends for 2021

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 06:20 pm
Three banks declare dividends for 2021

Southeast Bank, Rupali Bank, and Social Islami Bank declared dividends for their shareholders for the year ending on 31 December 2021.

The dividends were declared at the banks' board meetings held on Thursday.

Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank has recommended 12% dividends (8% cash and 4% stock) for its shareholders.

During the year, its consolidated net profit stood at Tk178.34 crore which was Tk214.90 crore in the previous year.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.50 and net asset value per share (NAVPS) Tk25.22 as of 31 December 2021.

The bank has fixed the date of the annual general meeting (AGM) on 11 August 2022 and the record date on 12 June 2022.

Rupali Bank

Rupali Bank has recommended a 2% stock dividend for its shareholders.

During the year, its consolidated net profit was Tk50.11 crore which was Tk20.29 crore in the previous year.

Its consolidated EPS stood at Tk1.10 and NAVPS at Tk37.88 as of 31 December 2021.

The bank has fixed the AGM date on 22 July 2022 and the record date on 12 June 2022.

Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank has recommended 10% dividends (5% cash and 5% stock) for its shareholders.

During the year, its consolidated net profit was Tk175.31 crore which was Tk156.73 crore in the previous year.

Its consolidated EPS stood at Tk1.78 and NAVPS at Tk19.69 as of 31 December 2021.

The bank has fixed the AGM date for 6 July 2022 and the record date for 31 May 2022.

Banks / dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Common Iora singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Iora nesting: Wary of House Crows, not of humans

9h | Panorama
Dubai. Photo: Collected

4 tour packages for the holiday season

8h | Explorer
Tabaq coffee has launched their sixth outlet in Dhanmondi. Photo: Courtesy

Tabaq Coffee opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

8h | Food
Though the highways are being widened, the quality of the journey deteriorates as the day passes. Photo: Collected

'More lanes will not solve the problem, we need to improve the operational condition of highways'

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Things to Know about Elon Musk

Things to Know about Elon Musk

6h | Videos
Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

23h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

23h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year