Technical glitch halts share trading at DSE

Share trading of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has resumed again after one and half hour halt following technical glitch.

The trading was disrupted from 11.09 AM to 12:30pm.

DSE officials said its IT department resolved the issue and trading resumed around 1pm.

Trading time also extended to 3:30 pm, said DSE acting MD Abdul Matin Patwary.

However, such problems are not new to the premier bourse. Occasionally investors have to deal with transaction problems.

Earlier on 18 August last year, investors were in big trouble after the launch of the updated version of the DSE website in the last session and it continued for two days. DSE informed that the update site will be very user-friendly and responsive, but investors suffered in those two days.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) formed a 6-member expert committee to probe technical flaws that occurred in the Dhaka Stock Exchange website and trading systems.

Dr Md Mustafizur, professor of Dhaka University's computer science and engineering (CSE) department, convened the committee while Md SohidulIsalm, an assistant director of the BSEC, acted as the secretary.

Before the technical flaws, indices of both stock exchanges witnessed an upward trend in the first-hour trading session on Sunday.

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), DSEX, rose by 0.36% to 6,330 points till 11:00 am today.

Meanwhile, the turnover of the DSE stood at Tk520 crore during the corresponding period.

In the first hour, 203 companies' share price advanced, while 147 declined and 21 remained unchanged at the DSE.

