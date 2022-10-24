DSE trading resumes shortly before session ended

Trading at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) resumed after remaining halted for over three hours on Monday following a technical glitch.

The prime bourse was back to trading at 2.10pm, just twenty minutes before the session formally ends at 2.30pm.

"The issues observed in the trading software engine this morning took several hours to be jointly solved by the technical teams of DSE and the foreign vendor firm NASDAQ, said DSE Acting Managing Director M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar.

In a statement, DSE regretted the trading disruption today as it had to slash the 260-minute trading session to 108 minutes.

Earlier, just one and a half hours into today's session at 10.58am, some technical issues caused an immediate rupture on the DSE trading floor.

Meanwhile, the port-city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued with its regular trading.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, closed 0.57% lower at 6,307 points, while the blue-chip index DS30 fell by 0.75% and the Shariah index DSES closed 1.02% lower.

Meanwhile, the DSE turnover shrunk to Tk335 crore from Tk788 crore in the previous session.

On the other hand, CSE's major index CSCX continued to decline as it reportedly went down by 0.52% to 11,160 points at 12.30pm.

The stock market has been under strong selling pressure for the last two weeks as investors have been grasped by the fears of a worsening macroeconomic situation in the country.