Technical analysis helps improve investment performance: Speakers

Technical analysis that deals with demand and supply factors of securities and reflects in price and volume helps improve investment performance as it suggests better entry and exit points, said Retd Major Syed Golam Wadud, a director of Sharp Securities.

He was speaking as a resource person at a workshop titled "Technical Analysis on Capital Market" held at the auditorium of the Capital Market Journalists' Forum (CMJF) on Wednesday (24 August)

The market is here to fluctuate and that offers opportunities to make profits, only if an investor is aware of the technical aspects of market movement, said the technical analysis expert.

Md Sayadur Rahman, president of the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers' Association in his speech as the chief guest said rumours keep affecting the stock market as it is very sensitive and the market and investors must be protected from rumours.

Informed journalism can play a big role there, said both the speakers.

They also urged more media reports on the capital market's technical positions from time to time.

Sayadur said, "Most people have a formal education. However, there are some technical issues in the capital market that need to be learned from the concerned person or organization for better understanding."

"Alongside fundamental analysis, if we can learn technical analysis, the country's capital market will benefit a lot," he said."

CMJF President Ziaur Rahman, presided over the event while Abu Ali, general secretary, former presidents of the organistaion Hasan Imam Rubel and Touhidul Islam Mintu, former general secretary Md Munir Hossain, joint general secretary Giash Uddin, Finance Secretary Niaz Mahmud Sohel, attended the workshop among others.

Some 50 journalists participated in the workshop CMFJ organised as a part of its members' professional development programme.

