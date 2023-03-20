Stocks volatile ‍at opening session

Investors witnessed a volatile session at the end of the first two hours at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Monday (20 March) as stock buyers were more active than sellers.

According to the DSE, the major index DSEX fell over 12 points in the first trading hour due to the sell-offs.

Then the bargain hunter came forward to buy shares that had decreased in the last few sessions.

At the end of the first two hours trading session, DSEX rose by 4 points to reach 6,211 and the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) major index CASPI surged by 7 points to 18,331.

But the turnover value at the DSE could not reach the Tk200 crore mark in the first two hours as most of the investors were on the sideline, those who preferred to hold money than to invest.

During the session, 56 scrips advanced and 26 declined at the DSE trading floor.