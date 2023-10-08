Stocks tumble under selling pressure

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 02:14 pm

The indices of both the stock exchanges experienced a significant decline on Sunday (8 October), owing to massive selling-off of shares.

DSEX, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) benchmark, consequently plummeted by 23.36 points to 6,238 points by 1:30pm.

Meanwhile, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) observed a dip in its all-share price index, CASPI, losing 44 points and settling at 18487 points during the session.

Among the stocks traded at DSE, only 11 showed gains, while 136 experienced declines and 139 remained unchanged.

By the end of the initial three-and-a-half hours, the DSE turnover stood at TK250.19 crore.

Despite the market's subdued conditions, Central Pharmaceutical emerged as the top gainer, marking a 9% increase to Tk12.1 each. Following closely were Emerald Oil Industries, gaining 5.31% at Tk117 each, and Crystal Insurance with a 1.15% increase to Tk105 each.

Miracle Industries suffered the most significant loss in the trading session.

