Stocks trading back to regular hours from tomorrow

The share trading schedule on the country's two stock exchanges has been back to regular hours starting from tomorrow (31 July).

As per the new direction of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the trading will be held between 10am and 2:30pm.

Besides, all banks also will run their operations as per their regular timing (10am to 6pm) from tomorrow.

Transactions will take place from 10am to 4pm, according to a circular issued by the Bangladesh Bank.

The government offices will also return to regular times (9am-5pm) from tomorrow.