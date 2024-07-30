Stocks trading back to regular hours from tomorrow

Stocks

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 06:29 pm

Related News

Stocks trading back to regular hours from tomorrow

The trading will be held between 10am and 2:30pm

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 06:29 pm
File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The share trading schedule on the country's two stock exchanges has been back to regular hours starting from tomorrow (31 July).

As per the new direction of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the trading will be held between 10am and 2:30pm.

Besides, all banks also will run their operations as per their regular timing (10am to 6pm) from tomorrow.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Transactions will take place from 10am to 4pm, according to a circular issued by the Bangladesh Bank.

The government offices will also return to regular times (9am-5pm) from tomorrow.

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) / timing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

10h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

23h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos