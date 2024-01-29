Stocks surge, turnover drops 25% on Monday

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the Monday (29 January) session with a positive trajectory, but the turnover value dropped 25% from the previous session.

The value stood at Tk662 crore today, which was Tk880 crore in the previous session.

DSEX rose 18 points and reached 6,097, whereas the blue-chip index DS30 gained 12 points and reached 2,103.

Market insiders said the Dhaka bourse ended the session with a green trajectory after a three-day downfall as institutional investors actively absorbed the selling pressure.

During today's trading hours, 170 scrips advanced, 176 declined, and 43 remained unchanged.