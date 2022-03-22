Stocks surge after two days of fall

Stocks

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 08:38 pm

Related News

Stocks surge after two days of fall

Out of the 384 issues traded at the DSE, 257 advanced, 73 declined, and 54 remained unchanged

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 08:38 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

After a fall for two days, indices of both stock exchanges in the country surged on Tuesday with an increase in the participation of institutional investors.

On Tuesday, Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) benchmark index DSEX jumped by 79 points or 1.19% to reach 6,771 while the blue-chip index DS30 rose 1.42% to 2,471.

Out of the 384 issues traded at the DSE, 257 advanced, 73 declined, and 54 remained unchanged.

Port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) price index CASPI also jumped by 1% or 197 points to 19,813.

A senior officer of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) said institutional investors came forward with fresh investment in the downward market which helped to boost the index on Tuesday. 

On that day, some banks and insurance companies increased their participation with new investments. The commission is currently working to increase the participation of big investors, he added.

In its daily market review, EBL Securities Limited said equity indices bounced back after a downtrend for the last two days as investors gained hope after the merchant bankers association proposed setting up a fund for strengthening the market.

On Monday, the association requested the stock market regulator to set up a Tk10,000 crore fund through issuing a bond for supporting the share market.

Meanwhile, trading activities increased while participation on the DSE was agile as most investors favoured taking a position in selective issues. As a result, bourses observed increased participation while turnover rose by 50.9% to Tk958 crore.

With 16.8% turnover, the miscellaneous sector contributed the most at the DSE followed by textile and pharmaceuticals on Tuesday.

Beximco Limited dominated the scrip-wise turnover board and contributed 14.1% of the total turnover, followed by Aamra Technology and Dragon Sweater.

Investors took the highest return of 4.6% from the paper sector, followed by IT and cement.

Atlas Bangladesh secured the top position in the gainer table. Its share price rose by 9.93%, followed by Aamra Technology and Alltex Industries.

Paramount Insurance topped the loser list. Its share price fell by 5.9% on that day.

Top News

Stock / DSE / DSEX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

6h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

6h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

7h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

46m | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

46m | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

56m | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions