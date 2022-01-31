Stocks suffer sharp fall on Monday

Stock market suffered a sharp fall on Monday extending the losing streak for the fourth consecutive session.

Rising coronavirus infections and a mixed corporate earnings scenario provoked nervous investors to book profits or minimise losses through reducing their stock holding, said stockbrokers.

DSEX, the broad based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 0.93% to 6,926 points on Monday.

Through a four-week recovery move, the index had risen to 7,136 points on 20 January.

Only 72 scrips advanced, 264 declined and 44 remained unchanged in the DSE.

As the investors participation declined in the daily trading activities, turnover in the DSE declined to Tk1,215 crore, from Tk1,333 crore on Sunday.

CSCX, the broad-based index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), fell by 0.93% to 12,194 on Monday. Turnover slightly increased to Tk24.39 crore in the port city stock exchange.