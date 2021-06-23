Stocks sink for massive sell pressure

Stocks

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 05:21 pm

Related News

Stocks sink for massive sell pressure

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) decreased by 1.14% to close at 6,35

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 05:21 pm
Stocks sink for massive sell pressure

Indices of the both stock exchanges went down on Wednesday over investors' massive sell pressure.

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) decreased by 1.14% to close at 6,35 and the blue-chip index also lost 0.67% points to 2,188.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) key index CASPI dropped by 1.09% to settle at 17,570 on Wednesday.

A total of 372 companies' shares were traded in the DSE, where 217 declined, 133 advanced and 22 remained unchanged.

The turnover of the DSE slightly increased by 0.68% to Tk2,030 crore compared to the previous day.

Beximco Limited was the most traded share at the DSE, followed by National Feed Mill and Makson Spinning.

In the top ten gainers list of the premier bourse, Monno Ceramics secured the apex position with 9.96% price hike, followed by Malek Spinning and ICB AMCL Second Mutual Fund.

The bank and insurance sector saw the highest sell pressure as most of them lost prices. Following the sell pressure, seven insurance companies took place in the top ten loser list. Out of which, Pioneer Insurance took the top position in the loser chart with a 9.81% price fall.

Investors got the most return from the mutual fund sector as the most funds' unit price soared.

Top News

stocks / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

38m | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

2h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

3h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder