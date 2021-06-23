Stocks sink for massive sell pressure

Indices of the both stock exchanges went down on Wednesday over investors' massive sell pressure.

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) decreased by 1.14% to close at 6,35 and the blue-chip index also lost 0.67% points to 2,188.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) key index CASPI dropped by 1.09% to settle at 17,570 on Wednesday.

A total of 372 companies' shares were traded in the DSE, where 217 declined, 133 advanced and 22 remained unchanged.

The turnover of the DSE slightly increased by 0.68% to Tk2,030 crore compared to the previous day.

Beximco Limited was the most traded share at the DSE, followed by National Feed Mill and Makson Spinning.

In the top ten gainers list of the premier bourse, Monno Ceramics secured the apex position with 9.96% price hike, followed by Malek Spinning and ICB AMCL Second Mutual Fund.

The bank and insurance sector saw the highest sell pressure as most of them lost prices. Following the sell pressure, seven insurance companies took place in the top ten loser list. Out of which, Pioneer Insurance took the top position in the loser chart with a 9.81% price fall.

Investors got the most return from the mutual fund sector as the most funds' unit price soared.