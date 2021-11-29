Stocks return to green after six-day fall

Stocks returned to green on Monday on the back of gains in bank shares after ending a six-day falling streak on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the country's premier bourse, inched up by 21.6 points or 0.32% to settle at 6,796.

The key index had earlier lost 318 points during the last six consecutive sessions.

The turnover witnessed a decline on Monday as investors mostly remain on the sidelines owing to worries over the adverse impact of the new coronavirus variant on the country.

The premier bourse's turnover declined to Tk708 crore, from Tk837 crore in the previous trading session on Sunday.

The majority of the stocks closed in green territory. Out of 372 issues traded, 238 advanced, 89 declined, and 45 remained unchanged.

Also, there is a panic among stock market investors as the Bangladesh Bank sought information from the capital market intermediaries.

Recently, the stock market regulator has written to the money market regulator seeking not to directly ask for bypassing the actual regulator Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

To come up with a constructive solution for both the money and capital market, the central bank and the BSEC are going to sit on Tuesday.

EBL Securities said in its daily market commentary, turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, dipped further and stood at a more than 7-month low while participation on the bourse further decreased by 15.40%.

On the sectoral front, banks contributed 19.33% in total turnover followed by miscellaneous by 13.99%, and pharma by 13.03%.

Most of the sectors exerted positive returns, out of which the travel and leisure sector by 2.3%, IT 1.8%, and financial institutions by 1.7% have exerted the most positive returns.

While miscellaneous (-1.5%), paper (-0.5%), and services (-0.4%) observed the most corrections on the bourse today.

The port city bourse, CSE, also settled in green terrain.

The All Share Price Index (CASPI) advanced by 39.3 points to settle at 19,877 points.

DSE's turnover declined to Tk36.75 crore from Tk39.12 crore on Sunday. Out of 285 issues traded, of which 150 issues advanced, 111 declined, and 24 issues remained unchanged.