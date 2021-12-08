Stocks plunge over financial sectors downfall

Indices of the both stock exchanges saw a sharp downfall on Wednesday as the financial sectors have lost the price for sell pressure.

On the day, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) lost 96 points or 1.37% to settle at 6,952.

The blue-chip index DS30 also fell 1.47% to 2,621 points.

Stock brokers said, the main index of the premier bourse has risen 345 points in the last five days.

So, the market has faced a huge sell pressure from the risk averse investors to book quick profit, which brought down the index.

Financial Sector including bank, non-bank financial institution and insurance witnessed most price fall due to the sell pressure.

That is why, out of the total listed share, 257 declined, where 97 advanced and 20 remained unchanged.

The turnover, one of the major indicators, fell 13% to Tk1,152 crore on Wednesday at the DSE.

Besides, the port city bourse Chattagram Stock Exchange's key index CASPI also dropped 250 points to close at 20,359.