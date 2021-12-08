Stocks plunge over financial sectors downfall

Stocks

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 03:18 pm

Related News

Stocks plunge over financial sectors downfall

On the day, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange’s (DSE) lost 96 points or 1.37% to settle at 6,952.

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 03:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Indices of the both stock exchanges saw a sharp downfall on Wednesday as the financial sectors have lost the price for sell pressure.

On the day, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) lost 96 points or 1.37% to settle at 6,952.

The blue-chip index DS30 also fell 1.47% to 2,621 points.

Stock brokers said, the main index of the premier bourse has risen 345 points in the last five days.

So, the market has faced a huge sell pressure from the risk averse investors to book quick profit, which brought down the index.

Financial Sector including bank, non-bank financial institution and insurance witnessed most price fall due to the sell pressure.

That is why, out of the total listed share, 257 declined, where 97 advanced and 20 remained unchanged.

The turnover, one of the major indicators, fell 13% to Tk1,152 crore on Wednesday at the DSE.

Besides, the port city bourse Chattagram Stock Exchange's key index CASPI also dropped 250 points to close at 20,359.

Top News

DSE / stocks down

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

3h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

5h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

6h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

20m | Videos
China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

25m | Videos
Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

30m | Videos
Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study