Stocks open positive on Tuesday

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) opened on a positive note on Tuesday (12 September) as investors displayed increased activity in response to opportunities arising from the previous session's sell-offs.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased 12 points to 6,296 points at 11:15am on Tuesday.

In addition to the broad-based index, other key indices also demonstrated positive trends during this session. The Blue-chip index DS30 rose by 2 points to 2131 points and the Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 2 points to 1364 points.

Market turnover in the Dhaka Stock Exchange amounted to Tk149 crore during the corresponding period.

Of the total scrips traded, 119 advanced, 28 declined and 88 were unchanged.

Among the notable performers in this session, Mercantile Islami Insurance took the lead with a remarkable gain of 9.86%, followed closely by Daffodil Computers, which surged by 9.35%, and Continental Insurance, with a substantial increase of 5.33%.

Positive momentum was not limited to the DSE alone, as indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) also exhibited favourable trends during this period.