Stocks open higher on Tuesday

The indices of the Dhaka stock exchange opened on a positive note today as cautious investors are showing interest in their specific items.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased 8 points to 6,281 points at 11.15am on Tuesday (3 October).

Meanwhile, the Blue-chip index DS30 rose by 4 points to 2139 points while the Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 2 points to 1359 points.

The turnover in DSE was Tk174 crore during the corresponding period.

Of the total scrips traded, 88 advanced, 47 declined and 114 were unchanged.

Among the firms, Northern Islami Insurance gained 9.98%, followed by Deshbandhu Polymer with 8.73% and United Insurance Company with 7.49%.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange also posted positive trends during the period.