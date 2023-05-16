Stocks open higher on Tuesday

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, increased by 15 points to reach 6275 points till 12.50 pm.

Blue-chip index DS30 rose by 5 points to 2191 points while Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 3 points to 1368 points during the period.

Turnover in the DSE stood at Tk465 crore during the corresponding period.

Meanwhile, only 105 stocks managed to stay afloat during the period, while 58 declined and 170 were unchanged.

Market insiders said, despite some earnings stress most of the non-life insurers announced decent cash dividends for 2022, and ahead of the dividend payment many investors found the stocks lucrative in terms of dividend yield, while the stocks were oversold.

When investors tried to rotate their funds from the recently rallied stocks, suddenly insurance stocks attracted them this week.

Some low-paid-up and selected stocks also reported some movement in the session, while most of the blue-chip companies were stuck at the floor price. As a result, investors could not change their items' lack of buyers, they added.

Meghna Insurance Company gained 10% and topped the gainer's list among other firms, followed by Paramount Insurance Company with 9.95% and Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa with 9.88%.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange also posted gains during the period.