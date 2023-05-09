Stocks open higher this morning 

Stocks in Dhaka and Chattogram have been trading higher since the opening bell on Tuesday (9 May) as investors poured funds into the large-cap companies.

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose over 16 points to reach 6,278 till 12pm this morning.

Meanwhile, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all-share price index CASPI surged by 53 points to 18,528 during the same period.

At this time, the turnover value of the DSE stood Tk447 crore with 102 scrips advancing, 38 dropping 192 remaining unchanged.