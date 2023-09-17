DSE turnover hits 38-day high

Turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hit a 38-day high today riding on the insurance sector stocks.

On Sunday, the turnover at DSE stood at Tk867.69 crore, which is the highest since 27 July this year, and indices also managed to afloat a green.

DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE increased by 9 points to settle at 6311 points, DSE Shariah Index by 2.22 points to 1362 points, and DS-30, the blue-chip index increased by 6 points to 2140 points.

The insurance sector led the market today as the top ten gaining stocks are from the sector.

Republic Insurance was on the top gainer list with a gain by 9.97% to Tk45.2 each, followed by Provati Insurance by 9.84% and Kharnaphuli Insurance by 9.68% to Tk38.5 each.

Among the traded stocks, 63 scrips price advanced, 94 declined and 169 stocks remained unchanged.

