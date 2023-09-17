DSE turnover hits 38-day high

Stocks

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 03:45 pm

Related News

DSE turnover hits 38-day high

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 8 points till 10:38am, and turnover crossed Tk223crore

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 03:45 pm
Representational image. Picture: TBS
Representational image. Picture: TBS

Turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hit a 38-day high today riding on the insurance sector stocks.

On Sunday, the turnover at DSE stood at Tk867.69 crore, which is the highest since 27 July this year, and indices also managed to afloat a green.

DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE increased by 9 points to settle at 6311 points, DSE Shariah Index by 2.22 points to 1362 points, and DS-30, the blue-chip index increased by 6 points to 2140 points.

The insurance sector led the market today as the top ten gaining stocks are from the sector.

Republic Insurance was on the top gainer list with a gain by 9.97% to Tk45.2 each, followed by Provati Insurance by 9.84% and Kharnaphuli Insurance by 9.68% to Tk38.5 each.

Among the traded stocks, 63 scrips price advanced, 94 declined and 169 stocks remained unchanged.
 

 

Top News

Stock Market / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

3h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

10h | TBS World