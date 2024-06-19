Stocks open higher after Eid holidays 

People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

The Dhaka bourse today (19 June) opened on a positive note during the early hours of the session, after the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) have reported gains.

In the first 42 minutes of the trading session today, DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose by 20 points to 5,138 points till 10:42 am.

During this time, the DSE turnover stood at Tk37.17 crore.

During the trading session, 155 stocks price increased, 96 stocks declined and 56 stocks remained unchanged.