Stocks open higher after Eid holidays 

Stocks

TBS Report
19 June, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 11:02 am

Related News

Stocks open higher after Eid holidays 

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) have reported gains

TBS Report
19 June, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 11:02 am
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

The Dhaka bourse today (19 June) opened on a positive note during the early hours of the session, after the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) have reported gains.

In the first 42 minutes of the trading session today, DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose by 20 points to 5,138 points till 10:42 am.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During this time, the DSE turnover stood at Tk37.17 crore.

During the trading session, 155 stocks price increased, 96 stocks declined and 56 stocks remained unchanged.

 

Top News

Dhaka bourse / DSE / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

14h | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

16h | Features
Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

17h | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

2d | Videos
Chandmoni Balika Kalyan Kendro is the shelter of Orphan Children's

Chandmoni Balika Kalyan Kendro is the shelter of Orphan Children's

1h | Videos
Do fishermen understand the language of the deep sea?

Do fishermen understand the language of the deep sea?

13h | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

1d | Videos