Stocks jump at opening amid strict lockdown

Equity indices of both the stock exchanges surged in the first trading hour on Monday amid countrywide stricter lockdown to stem the spread of the Covid-19.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose by 50 points or 0.81% to reach 6,200 till 11am.

DSE turnover, an important market indicator, also jumped by 101% to Tk553.67 crore in the corresponding period.

During the session, 256 companies' share price advanced, while 82 declined and 31 remained unchanged at the DSE.

ML Dyeing grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart, with trade worth Tk28.06 crore, followed by Shandhani Life Insurance and Keya Cosmetics.

Meanwhile, Yeakin Polymer, Tallu Spinning, Zaheen Spinning and Sonali Life Insurance hit the circuit breaker limit with a 10% price hike, while Monno Fabrics was the top loser during the first trading hour at DSE.

The benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained 122 points to close at 17,917 by 11am.