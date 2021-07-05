Stocks jump at opening amid strict lockdown

Stocks

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 12:01 pm

Related News

Stocks jump at opening amid strict lockdown

DSE turnover also jumped by 101% to Tk553.67 crore till 11am

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 12:01 pm
Dhaka stocks exchange
Photo: Mumit M

Equity indices of both the stock exchanges surged in the first trading hour on Monday amid countrywide stricter lockdown to stem the spread of the Covid-19.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose by 50 points or 0.81% to reach 6,200 till 11am.

DSE turnover, an important market indicator, also jumped by 101% to Tk553.67 crore in the corresponding period.

During the session, 256 companies' share price advanced, while 82 declined and 31 remained unchanged at the DSE.

ML Dyeing grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart, with trade worth Tk28.06 crore,  followed by Shandhani Life Insurance and Keya Cosmetics.

Meanwhile, Yeakin Polymer, Tallu Spinning, Zaheen Spinning and Sonali Life Insurance hit the circuit breaker limit with a 10% price hike, while Monno Fabrics was the top loser during the first trading hour at DSE.

The benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained 122 points to close at 17,917 by 11am.

Top News

DSE / DSEX / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Dhaka Stock Exchange / CSE / CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) / Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) / share market / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

17h | Videos
TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

6
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making