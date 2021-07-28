Stocks gain in first hour session

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 11:43 am

FILE PHOTO: Men look at an electronic board showing stock market information at a brokerage house in Beijing, China January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Indices of both stock exchanges gained in the first hour of the trading session on Wednesday.

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose by 0.20% to 6,393 points till 11:00 am today.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange gained 1.23 points to reach 18,533 at 11:00 am. 

Meanwhile, the turnover of the DSE stood at Tk419 crore during the corresponding period.

In the first hour, 215 companies' share price advanced, while 100 declined and 57 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Saif Powertec grabbed the top position in the turnover chart with trade worth Tk16.85 crore, which was followed by Peoples Insurance and GPH Ispat.

