Stocks end on higher note in a volatile week

Stocks

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:22 pm

Related News

Stocks end on higher note in a volatile week

Better earnings help boost investor confidence

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:22 pm
Stocks end on higher note in a volatile week

Stocks closed higher at the end of the volatile week on Thursday.

Investors appeared to have settled their minds over the week through analysing the recent earnings updates, observed analysts.

The majority of the listed companies have disclosed year-on-year earnings growth up to December 2021 and that rejuvenated investor confidence, said EBL Securities in its weekly market commentary.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), gained 62.43 points or 0.9% to close at 7,086.

Throughout the week, investors were focused on rebalancing their portfolios based on recent and upcoming earnings, EBL Securities analysts added.

The act of selling weaker stocks to take a position in better stocks is called portfolio rebalancing, and the tendency seems to have intensified over the last week.

During the week, 235 scrips advanced, 125 declined, while 26 stayed the same on the DSE.

Investors' confidence in the market also have been reflected through the increase in the average daily turnover.

The DSE registered Tk1,324 crore in average daily turnover last week, compared to Tk1,286 crore in the previous week.

Investors were mostly active in miscellaneous, pharmaceuticals, and engineering sectors as each made a double digit contribution to the total weekly turnover on the DSE.

Most sectors gained over the week, while travel and leisure added the maximum of 8.4% to its market capitalisation, while general insurance and service sectors followed with 3.9% gains.

On the other hand, food and allied, ceramic and miscellaneous sectors led the red table with 2.3%, 2.1% and 0.8% decline in their respective market capitalisation.

Investors' buying spree seemed to spread across the board as the blue chip index DS30 underperformed with 0.2% gain in the week.

At the end of the week, the market's average price to earnings ratio stood at 16.89, according to the DSE.

Price to earnings ratio theoretically is equal to the needed years for an investor to be paid back out of the company's annual profits only.

The DSE scrips are trading at 1.97 times higher on average than their net asset value. 

Top News

Stock / Stock Market / stocks high

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

10h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

11h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

1h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

6h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

6h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks