Stocks end a bearish week

Stocks

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 08:48 pm

Related News

Stocks end a bearish week

Only 74 scrips on the DSE advanced last week, against a decline of 297, while the price of 19 remained unchanged

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 08:48 pm
Representational image. Picture: TBS
Representational image. Picture: TBS

Stocks in the bourses of Dhaka and Chattogram continued the bearish movement till the end of the week as the adverse macroeconomic updates and floods in the northeastern part of the country further battered investors' sentiment.

Indices stopped falling on Wednesday, following sharp declines over the previous sessions. However, due to selling pressure, the market on Thursday failed to sustain the early hour gains and closed near the week's low.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed at 6,327 on Thursday, a 1.53% fall in a week.
Blue-chip index DS30 fell by 1.26% over the week to close at 2,298.

Only 74 scrips on the DSE advanced last week, against a decline of 297, while the price of 19 remained unchanged.

Daily average turnover on the DSE declined 11.11% to Tk764 crore from the daily average of Tk860 crore in the previous week.

Investors were active mostly in miscellaneous, textile, and engineering stocks as the sectors individually contributed 10%-20% to the weekly turnover on the DSE.

No sector, except miscellaneous, paper, and fuel power, managed to avert corrections last week.

Services and real estate, ceramic, and general insurance led the losing sectors to have over 4% contraction in market capitalisation.

Since no scrip is allowed to fall by more than 2% in a single session nowadays, the top loser of the week did not even fall by a double-digit percentage point, while the daily upper circuit breaker of up to 10% helped top gainers march more freely.

Meghna Insurance, the newest stock on the bourses, gained over 60% last week and made the top position in the weekly gainers' list.

Information Services Ltd, Sonargaon Textile, Al-Haj Textile, Fine Foods, Sinobangla Industries, Titas Gas, Global Heavy Chemical,

Intech Ltd, and Premier Bank Perpetual Bond were the other nine of the top ten weekly gainers having secured 5-14% capital gains.

Apex Tannery, Peoples Insurance, Olympic Accessories, Eastland Insurance, Yeakin Polymer, Paramount Insurance, Rangpur Dairy, Asia Insurance, Sunlife Insurance, and the Bangladesh National Insurance were in the week's top ten losers in that order.

The market's average price-to-earnings ratio stood at 14.3, according to the DSE. Excluding the Z category stocks, the ratio came down to 13.9.

The listed scrips are trading at 1.7 times higher than their underlying net assets' value on average.

CSCX, the broad-based index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, declined by 1.48% to 18,618 in the week. 

Top News

Stock Market / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

8h | Panorama
Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

13h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

2h | Videos
Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

3h | Videos
Finland ready to fight Russian attack

Finland ready to fight Russian attack

4h | Videos
The extent of flood damage becoming clear

The extent of flood damage becoming clear

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday