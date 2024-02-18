Stocks down today after 22 companies downgraded to 'Z' category

Stocks

TBS Report
18 February, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 04:22 pm

Related News

Stocks down today after 22 companies downgraded to 'Z' category

TBS Report
18 February, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 04:22 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Stock indices experienced a decline today as investors grappled with uncertainty stemming from recent alterations in the criteria for downgrading companies to the "Z" category, influencing overall market sentiment.

Market insiders pointed out that the regulatory body's inconsistent decisions regarding downgrading companies to the "Z" category have created uncertainty and diminished investor confidence.

22 stocks likely to be downgraded to Z on Sunday

Ending speculation, today saw 22 companies officially downgraded to the "Z" category following the new order from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), leading to significant selling pressure on all newly downgraded stocks.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped by 53 points or 0.83% to close at 6,283 points, while the blue-chip index DS30 lost 27 points to settle at 2,129.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The downward trend marked the extension of the falling streak for five consecutive days, resulting in a loss of 164 points.

Meanwhile, the turnover value at the DSE experienced a 14% decline, falling below the Tk1,000 crore mark and settling at Tk924 crore by the end of the session.

Out of the total traded scrips, 107 advanced, 256 declined, and 29 remained unchanged.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange's all-share price index CASPI also saw a decline of 202 points, closing at 18,088.

Top News

DSE / stocks / Stock Market / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

6h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gulf countries announce plans for a Schengen-like visa

Gulf countries announce plans for a Schengen-like visa

23m | Videos
Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

2h | Videos
Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

2h | Videos
Man Utd's 2022-2023 squad the most expensive ever in Europe

Man Utd's 2022-2023 squad the most expensive ever in Europe

1h | Videos