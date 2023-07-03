Stocks inch down on Monday

Indices of the both stock exchanges plunged on Monday as investors offloading their holdings to encash funds.

On the day, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell 11 points to close at 6,331 and the Chittagong Stock Exchange all share price index CASPI dropped 29 points to 18,705.

During the session, only 50 scrips advanced, where 146 declined and 175 unchanged at the DSE.

The turnover value of the DSE jumped 32% to Tk679 crore compared to the previous session.

Fu-Wang Food was the top traded share on Monday which was followed by Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Rupali Life Insurance at the DSE.

Dacca Dyeing was top gainer, where Zaheen Spinning was worst shares on the day.