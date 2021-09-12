Stocks correct after 8-day bull run

Stocks

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 04:44 pm

Related News

Stocks correct after 8-day bull run

DSEX, the broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), shot up to 7,336 points against its previous and closed at 7,258

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 04:44 pm
Photo: Mumint M/TBS
Photo: Mumint M/TBS

Stocks at the bourses of Dhaka and Chattogram closed in red on Sunday after eight consecutive gaining sessions.

Following the recent trend, the market opened higher today and reached its decade-high in an hour.

DSEX, the broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), shot up to 7,336 points against its previous and closed at 7,258.

However, the investors' move to book quick profits from the stocks that gained over the recent weeks pushed the most tracked index (DSEX) down by 0.78% to 7,202.

Analysts observed a sentiment shift towards fundamentally sound stocks following the regulator's move to look into the recent price hike of poorly earning low-cap scrips.

Meanwhile, the blue-chip stocks, mainly some multinationals, which had been slightly lagging behind the mid and low-cap stocks over the recent weeks came up to save the day.

During the session today, the blue-chip index DS30 was corrected by 0.34% to close at 2,638 points.

On the other hand, the Shariah-based DSES index fell by 1.02% and closed at 1,575 points.

Participation of the market investors increased the DSE turnover to Tk2,700 crore as sellers seemed to be more desperate in majority stocks.

At the time, only 83 companies' share prices advanced, while 261 declined and 32 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Top News

Stock Market / Bangladesh Stock Market / stocks / DSE / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / DSEX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

2h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

2h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues