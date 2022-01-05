Stocks continue upward movement

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 09:51 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Dhaka and Chattogram bourses retained an upward momentum on Wednesday.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 36.93 points or 0.53% to settle at 6,929 points.

"The market kept swelling, beating the worries over the rise in Covid-19 cases, as investors continued pouring in their funds into the rallying market," EBL Securities wrote in their daily market commentary.

"Market volatility and consecutive corrections in the last month prompted some investors to take positions on low-priced shares," it added.

As a result, the index logged a consecutive rise for the fifth straight session.

As the investors' participation increased, daily turnover in the DSE increased by 19.6% to Tk1,414 crore on Wednesday.

However, the blue chip index DS30, and the Shariah index DSES underperformed compared to the DSEX.

Miscellaneous, pharmaceuticals, and textile sectors made the maximum contribution to the DSE's daily turnover.

Most of the sectors displayed positive performance yesterday. Among them, non-bank financial institutions, services and real estate, and textile gained most.

On the other hand, life insurance, paper, and mutual funds faced the most correction following their gains during the previous session.

Out of the 378 issues traded, 218 advanced, 121 declined, and 39 remained unchanged in the DSE.

Indices of the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange also closed higher amid an increased trading turnover. 

