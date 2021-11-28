Stocks continue downfall trajectory for six days

Indices of the both stock exchanges saw a sharp downfall at the opening day of this week and the fallen trajectory has been going for the six days.

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) on Sunday lost 78 points or 1.14% and closed at 6,773. The blue-chip index DS30 also fell 1.02% to 2,576 points.

In the last six days, the DSEX dropped 318 points due to intensive sale pressure by the investors.

The turnover of the DSE also declined 1.49% to Tk837 crore today, which was lower in the last eight months.

Following the downward trend, 291 companies' share price declined, while 66 advanced and 15 remained unchanged.

Besides, the port city bourse Chattagram Stock Exchange's key index CASPI also dropped 216 points to close at 19,842.

Meanwhile, Beximco Limited grabbed the top position in the turnover chart, which was followed by One Bank and IFIC Bank at the DSE.

Newly listed company Sena Kalyan Insurance was the top gainer during the session, where Toshrifa Industries was worst.

