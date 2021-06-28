Stocks bounce back after a day of massive fall

Stocks

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 12:01 pm

Equity indices of the stock exchanges bounced back in the first hour of the trading session today after Sunday's massive downfall due to panic selling ahead of stricter lockdown. 

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), jumped by 60 points or 1.01% to reach 6,053 by 11am on Monday.

The prime bourse had 294 gainers against 37 losers, while the prices of 33 scrips remained unchanged in the corresponding period.

During the session, the DSE turnover increased by 12% to Tk447.23 crore compared to the same period of the previous day.

During the session, 294 companies' share price advanced, while 37 declined and 33 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Delta Life Insurance grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart, with trade worth Tk135 crore, as the insurance regulator has appointed an administrator to the company in a bid to ensure the corporate governess.

Savar Refractories, Zeal Bangla and Emerald Oil secured the top positions in the scrip-wise gainers' list with a 10% price hike, while Karnaphuli Insurance was the top loser during the first trading hour at the DSE today.

Meanwhile, the benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained 108 points to close at 17,468.

DSE / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Dhaka Stock Exchanges (DSE) / CSE / Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) / CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) / Bangladesh Stock Market / share market

