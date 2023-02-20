Stocks bleeding continues

In continuation of previous trading days stocks are still bleeding on Monday with a need for fresh investment.

At the end of the first hour trading session, the key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell by 5 points to 6,222 and the blue-chip index went down to 2,219 points.

The daily turnover could not reach the Tk100 crore mark in the first hour. At that time the turnover value was Tk80 crore.

Due to the selloff, 110 scripts declined, where only 35 advanced, and the remaining 91 remained unchanged.