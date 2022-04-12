Stocks on another session of losses

Stocks

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 08:33 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The stock market continued falling on Tuesday as nervous investors continued selling off their holdings because of concerns about a volatile commodities market.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 0.97% to close at 6,574 points. The blue-chip index DS30 also fell 0.82% to 2,431.

Of the 378 issues traded at the DSE, only 18 advanced, 337 declined, and 23 remained unchanged.

According to Tuesday's daily market commentary of EBL Securities, nervous investors embarked on a selling spree to avoid further losses.

The commentary further said that most investors are reluctant to participate in the capital market at current stock prices because of worries about a liquidity crunch that may arise due to volatility in the commodities market, and the rise in prices of essentials.

Turnover at the DSE also declined 4.4% on Tuesday to Tk532.95 crore, compared to the previous session.

On the sectoral front, non-bank financial institutions contributed the highest 14.6% to the day's turnover, followed by banks, and pharmaceutical stocks.

IPDC Finance dominated the scrip-wise turnover board, 10.4% of the total turnover, followed by Pubali Bank and Sonali Paper.

All sectors went through a price correction, paper facing the highest negative returns.

Newly listed JMI Hospital was the best stock, while Lanka Bangla Finance was the top loser in stock price at the DSE on Tuesday.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also faced losses and CASPI, its main index, fell 0.74% to 19,349.

