Stock selloff sharpens in the second half

Dhaka stocks, on their choppy way to recovery, have been trading dull in the morning and the late hour selling pressure pushed the indices down on Thursday.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), hitting above 6,300 in the opening, came down to 6283 at 2:00pm.

Most of the large and mid-cap faced some profit booking pressures, while some small cap scrips seemed to be on a higher demand over the last session of the week.

Only 38 scrips advanced and 129 were trading in the red territories.

Turnover in the DSE has been at Tk483 to show a long way to catch the previous day's TK748 in the remaining 20 minutes of the ses sion.