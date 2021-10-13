Stock indices plunge for third straight day

Stocks

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 10:23 pm

Related News

Stock indices plunge for third straight day

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 10:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Stock indices plunged for the third straight day due to excessive selling pressures amid higher-earning disclosures by listed companies for fiscal 2020-21. 

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 119.5 points in the last three sessions.

Due to the selling pressures, the equity indices ended in a red trajectory on Wednesday.

DSEX tumbled by 65.5 points or 0.89% to 7248 and the blue-chip index DS30 fell by 1.17% to 2717 points and the Shariah index DSES by 1.53% to 1566 points.

The total turnover of DSE increased by 4.79% to Tk1,953.99 crore, from Tk1,863.80 crore on Tuesday.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also plummeted in red terrain, and the All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 177 points or 0.82% to 21,183.

EBL Securities said, in its daily commentary, despite higher-earning disclosures the stocks are experiencing corrections as investors trimmed their position in recent outperformers and favoured selling shares that have reached their peak.

On the sectoral front, the pharma sector contributed the highest 12.43% to DSE's total turnover, followed by the tannery sector 10.81%, and banking 10.16%.

Most of the sectors observed waning performance, out of which cement (-4.4%), travel (-3.9%), and financial institute (-2.2%) experienced the most corrections.

The general insurance (3.4%), life insurance (1.6%), and IT (1.1%) exerted the most positive returns on the bourse on Wednesday. 

Out of the 376 issues traded, 106 advanced, 241 declined, and 29 remained unchanged.

NRBC Bank topped the gainer list among ten with a 9.96% increase followed by Eastern Insurance Company – a 9.98%, and Janata Insurance Company – an 8.13%.

On the other hand, Far East Knitting and Dyeing Industries Limited was the worst share, which lost 7.39%, followed by Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills Ltd – 3.74% and Sonali Paper and Board Mills Ltd – 0.53%.

Bangladesh / Top News

Stock / Stock exchange / Indices / plunge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

2d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

2d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally