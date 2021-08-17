Stock exchanges inaugurate online reporting software

Stocks

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 10:06 pm

Stock exchanges inaugurate online reporting software

Initially, 80 brokerage firms have been included in the system

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 10:06 pm
Photo: TBS/Rehman Asad.
Photo: TBS/Rehman Asad.

The Dhaka stock exchange (DSE) and Chittagong stock exchange (CSE) on Monday jointly inaugurated an online communication software for risk-based capital adequacy (RBCA) reporting among the market intermediaries.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Commissioner Md Abdul Halim inaugurated the software in the DSE premises.

Initially, 80 brokerage firms—50 from DSE and 30 from CSE— have come under the online communication framework.

Risk-based capital adequacy is a minimum capital requirement for firms set by the BSEC. These requirements ensure that each financial institution has enough capital on hand to sustain operating losses while maintaining a safe and efficient market.

Earlier last week, the commission approved this system imposing some conditions for the stock exchanges to implement properly.

BSEC officials said all brokerage firms will come under the system by December 2021.

Merchant bankers, portfolio managers, asset managers, fund managers, credit rating companies also will come under this system gradually, they added.

The 80 brokerage firms will submit their reports online from next month. In the fourth quarter, 150 brokerage firms belonging to DSE and 60 others belonging to CSE will be included in the system.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

5h | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

6h | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

6h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan