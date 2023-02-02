Special auditor appointed at Alhaj Textile

Stocks

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 10:01 pm

Related News

Special auditor appointed at Alhaj Textile

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 10:01 pm
Special auditor appointed at Alhaj Textile

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has appointed Islam Jahid & Co Chartered Accountants as a special auditor at Alhaj Textile Mills to review its financial statements for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal years.

According to BSEC sources, the company's share price soared around four times in the last two years, but the commission observed no significant change in the company's business.

Besides, the company is yet to resolve an old issue with the Agrani Bank regarding a fixed deposit receipt (FDR), which is also relevant to the interest of investors, they added.

Alhaj Textile's Company Secretary Md Selim Parvez could not be reached over the phone for comments regarding the matter.

The auditor will review the company's balance sheets, assets, liabilities, and other parts of the financial statements, related party transactions, and investigate its procurement of raw materials and PPE, and costs of goods sold.

Also, the auditor will investigate why the company did not declare dividends for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal years.

Alhaj Textile manufactures cotton yarn for both the local and foreign markets.

The company was incorporated in 1961. In 1972, the government nationalised it and entrusted its management to Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation (BTMC).

In 1982, Alhaj Textile was privatised and it was handed over to its previous owners and in 1983, it was listed on the bourses.

In the July to September quarter of 2022, its earnings per share stood at Tk0.16, which was Tk0.03 in the same period of the previous year.

The last share price of the company was Tk132.10 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Top News

Alhaj Textile / Special Auditor / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

12h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

14h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

14h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

4h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

2h | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

5h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane