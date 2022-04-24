Sonali Paper rights shares subscription opens on 7 June

Stocks

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 06:18 pm

Related News

Sonali Paper rights shares subscription opens on 7 June

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 06:18 pm
Sonali Paper rights shares subscription opens on 7 June

The subscription for the rights shares of Sonali Paper and Board Mills will open on 7 June and continue till 28 June.  

The company has set the record date of the rights shares on 23 May this year.

On 20 April, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed the company to issue rights shares at a ratio of 1R:2 (1 right share against 2 existing shares held) at Tk10 per share.

The company will issue 1.1 crore ordinary shares at Tk10.1 crore and use this fund to purchase machinery.

The firm will not be able to raise its paid-up capital through stock dividends for the next five years.

The BSEC relaxed a rule relating to issuing the rights shares of the company to comply with the regulatory obligation to maintain a minimum paid-up capital of Tk30 crore.

As per the guidelines, a company cannot issue the rights shares within three years of listing on the main board of the stock exchanges and Sonali Paper got relisted on the bourses only one year ago.

Currently, the company's paid-up capital is Tk21.96 crore.

Earlier, the regulator appointed SH Khan & Co Chartered Accountants as a special auditor for the company to look into its assets that were revalued in 2016.

In July 2020, the company relisted on the main board of the stock exchanges taking exemption from the listing regulations.

In the July-December period of 2021, its operating income increased by 47% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The company has invested Tk45.37 crore in the capital market but its inventories are worth only Tk31.76 crore.

Sonali Paper / rights shares

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

10h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Edible oil market gets volatile

Edible oil market gets volatile

2h | Videos
Fans angry with Kareena for not wearing teep

Fans angry with Kareena for not wearing teep

2h | Videos
Why people keep visiting this village of thread

Why people keep visiting this village of thread

2h | Videos
Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2