Singer's profit rose 360% in three quarters

Singer Bangladesh posted a 360% profit growth in the January-September period of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the first nine months of the running year, the company's net profit after tax stood at Tk67.08 crore, which was Tk14.57 crore a year ago.

Besides, Singer's earnings per share in the period stood at Tk6.73, which was Tk1.46 in the same period of the previous year.

Its net asset value per share stood at Tk35.71 at the end of September this year.

In the July to September quarter, its net profit stood at Tk8.77 crore, which was a loss of Tk8.50 crore a year ago.

This quarter, its earnings per share was Tk0.88, which was a per-share loss of Tk0.85 in the same period of the previous year.

The share price of the company closed at Tk151.90 on the Dhaka stock exchange on Thursday.