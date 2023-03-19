Share sell-off pulls down indices in the red

Although Dhaka bourse had started the day on an optimistic note, share sell-off starting from the middle of the session pulled down indices to red today amid quick profit booking.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched down by 0.20% or 12.91 points to settle at 6207 points on Sunday.

Meanwhile, DSES, the shariah index of DSE, declined by 0.29% or 3.95 points to reach 1352 points, and DS-30, the blue-chip index, downed by 0.04% or 0.97 points to settle 2217 points.

Indices at DSE slightly increased in the last trading session of the past week, but in the first trading session of the current week, indices inched down moderately.

On Sunday, turnover at DSE stood at Tk452.29 crore, a 6.55% down from the previous trading session.

Among the stocks traded at DSE, 213 scrips' prices remained unchanged while 85 scrips declined and 19 scrips advanced.

Rangpur Dairy & Food Products was on the top of the gainers' list today. Its shares gained by 4.15% to Tk42.6 each, followed by Unilever Consumer Cares by 3.57% to Tk3,094 each, and Meghna Pet industries by 3.11% to Tk33.1 each.

However, the index at the SME board of DSE declined by 2.44% or 25 points to settle at 1019 points.

Turnover at the SME board declined by 34% to Tk1.27 crore, and the share price of only one scrip advanced, 11 scrips declined and 2 remained unchanged on Sunday.