Saif Powertec declares 1% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 10:12 pm

Related News

Saif Powertec declares 1% cash dividend

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 10:12 pm
Saif Powertec declares 1% cash dividend

Saif Powertec Limited, the operator at Chattogram Sea Port, has proposed a 1% cash dividend for shareholders for the fiscal year 2023-24. 

Notably, no dividend was recommended for FY23. These announcements followed a board meeting held on Thursday.

After a fire incident at Khawaja Tower in October last year that impacted its head office, the company faced difficulties arranging board meetings, which delayed the approval of the audited financial statements for FY23. As a result, a recent board meeting was convened to approve the audited annual reports for the past two fiscal years.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

An annual general meeting is scheduled for 30 December, where shareholders will have the opportunity to approve the audited financial reports and dividends for both fiscal years. The company has set 17 November as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Saif Powertec posted earnings per share (EPS) of Tk0.70 in FY24, an 8% decrease from the previous year. At the end of the last year, its net asset value per share was Tk17.01, with a net operating cash flow per share of Tk1.88. In FY23, its EPS dropped by 42% to Tk0.76 compared to the prior year.

Saif Powertec handles approximately 58% of Chattogram Port's container operations and is the country's only terminal operator. The company also handles container operations at the Mongla and Pangaon ports.

The company's shares closed at Tk13.50 on Thursday, down 0.74% from the previous session at the Dhaka Stock Exchange. 

Of its total shares, sponsors-directors hold 40.06%, institutional investors hold 19.10%, and general shareholders hold 40.84%.

Bangladesh

Saif Powertec / dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Government-BNP face each other on various issues

Government-BNP face each other on various issues

5m | Videos
MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

50m | Videos
Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

1h | Videos
Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

2h | Videos