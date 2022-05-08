Rumana becomes the first female BSEC commissioner

Stocks

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 07:32 pm

Related News

Rumana becomes the first female BSEC commissioner

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 07:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Professor Rumana Islam, of law at the University of Dhaka, joined the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) as its first female commissioner on Sunday.

In April last year, the government nominated Rumana Islam to become a panel judge in the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

Following her bachelor's and master's degrees in law from the University of Dhaka in 2003 and 2004 respectively, Rumana Islam obtained her second master's degree in International Commercial Law from the University of Cambridge, the UK in 2006.

Later in 2015, she accomplished her PhD in International Investment Law from the University of Warwick, UK.

She joined the Faculty of Law at the University of Dhaka in 2008 as an assistant professor.

Rumana's appointment at the BSEC has filled a 13-month vacancy as her predecessor Khondoker Kamaluzzaman, who was looking after legal aspects of securities regulations, left the office of a commissioner in March 2021, according to a BSEC press statement.

Top News

BSEC / Commissioner / female

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Courtesy

Beat the heat with smart workwear

6h | Mode
A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

10h | Panorama
34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

10h | Panorama
A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

8m | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

53m | Videos
Common people suffer because of self-proclaimed VIPs

Common people suffer because of self-proclaimed VIPs

1h | Videos
Tagore’s 161st birthday today

Tagore’s 161st birthday today

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years