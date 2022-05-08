Rumana becomes the first female BSEC commissioner

Professor Rumana Islam, of law at the University of Dhaka, joined the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) as its first female commissioner on Sunday.

In April last year, the government nominated Rumana Islam to become a panel judge in the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

Following her bachelor's and master's degrees in law from the University of Dhaka in 2003 and 2004 respectively, Rumana Islam obtained her second master's degree in International Commercial Law from the University of Cambridge, the UK in 2006.

Later in 2015, she accomplished her PhD in International Investment Law from the University of Warwick, UK.

She joined the Faculty of Law at the University of Dhaka in 2008 as an assistant professor.

Rumana's appointment at the BSEC has filled a 13-month vacancy as her predecessor Khondoker Kamaluzzaman, who was looking after legal aspects of securities regulations, left the office of a commissioner in March 2021, according to a BSEC press statement.