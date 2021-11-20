RSRM incurs Tk38cr loss in FY21

Stocks

TBS report
20 November, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 09:03 pm

Related News

RSRM incurs Tk38cr loss in FY21

TBS report
20 November, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 09:03 pm
RSRM incurs Tk38cr loss in FY21

Ratanpur Steel Re-rolling Mills (RSRM) Limited has incurred a loss of Tk38 crore for the year that ended on 30 June 2021. 

The company's revenue also decreased by 55% to Tk145 crore in FY21, compared to the previous year. 

As per the company's financial statements, the main reason behind the loss was the decrease in RSRM's production and sales because the company's procurement of raw materials was severely hampered due to Covid-19.

Also, it purchased raw materials from local suppliers at a high cost. 

The annual general meeting (AGM) of RSRM will be held on 30 December 2021. The record date for the AGM will be 8 December.

The loss per share of the company stood at Tk3.75 at the end of FY21.

Founded in 1984, the Chattogram-based Ratanpur Group has established itself as one of the leading steel companies. The industrial group has an annual turnover of around Tk700 crore.

RSRM was listed on the stock exchanges in 2014. Its paid-up capital is Tk101.19 crore.

As of 31 October 2021, the sponsors and directors jointly held 30% shares, institutions 34.60%, and the general public held 35.40% shares in the company.

The last trading price of each share of the company at the Dhaka Stock Exchange was Tk23.70 on Thursday.
 

Economy / Top News

RSRM / revenue / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

2h | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

2h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

2h | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka