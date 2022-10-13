Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Stocks

BSS
13 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 04:54 pm

Related News

Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

BSS
13 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 04:54 pm
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Both bourses of the country, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), today plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 6.60 points or 0.10 percent to 6,494.25. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 8.06 points to finish at 2,308.06 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 8.38 points to close at 1,419.70.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, remained low and amounted to Tk14,109.27 million, which was Tk9,941.16 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 369 issues traded, 93 declined, 101 advanced and 175 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

EHL topped the turnover chart, followed by Orion Pharma, Beximco, SEAPEARL and ORIONINFU.

Peninsula was the day's top gainer, posting 10 percent gain while BD Com was the worst loser, losing 7.32%.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All-Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 10.89 points to settle at 19,110.91 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 6.02 points to close at 11,454.16.

Of the issues traded, 67 declined, 73 advanced and 118 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 49.02 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Tk23.39 crore.

Top News

Price Drop / DSE / CSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

6h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

7h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

8h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

2h | Videos
How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

6h | Videos
Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

21h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'