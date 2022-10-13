Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Both bourses of the country, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), today plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 6.60 points or 0.10 percent to 6,494.25. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 8.06 points to finish at 2,308.06 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 8.38 points to close at 1,419.70.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, remained low and amounted to Tk14,109.27 million, which was Tk9,941.16 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 369 issues traded, 93 declined, 101 advanced and 175 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

EHL topped the turnover chart, followed by Orion Pharma, Beximco, SEAPEARL and ORIONINFU.

Peninsula was the day's top gainer, posting 10 percent gain while BD Com was the worst loser, losing 7.32%.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All-Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 10.89 points to settle at 19,110.91 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 6.02 points to close at 11,454.16.

Of the issues traded, 67 declined, 73 advanced and 118 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 49.02 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Tk23.39 crore.