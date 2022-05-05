Premier bourse dull with low turnover on Thursday

Trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) was dull with a low turnover on Thursday, the first and only day of trading after being closed six days, for Eid-ul-Fitr preceded by a two-day weekend.

The stock market was last open for trading on April 28 and will remain closed for another two days for the weekend starting Friday.

On Thursday, May 5, the key DSEX index of the country's premier bourse, the Dhaka Stock Exchange, fell 12 points to close at 6,643. CASPI, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index, increased 15 points to 19,489.

At the end of the Thursday session, the DSE turnover stood at Tk468 crore, which was 46% lower than the previous trading session the day before the nation went into the weekend, followed by the Eid holidays.

On Thursday's session, shares of 380 companies were traded. Of them, 142 advanced, 187 declined, and 51 remained unchanged on the DSE.

A top officer of a leading brokerage firm said large investors are not active due to the lower limit change of circuit breakers. General investors are also not participating as much, impacting market trading.

EBL Securities Limited said in its daily market review, that investors are worried and afraid to engage in the market at the moment amid global economic turbulence due to commodity market volatility and a price rise for necessities, resulting in a liquidity constraint in the capital market.

On Thursday, the miscellaneous sector contributed the highest turnover of 16.6% to the total DSE turnover, followed by the engineering and banking sectors.

Beximco Limited dominated the scrips-wise turnover board and contributed 6.5% of the total turnover, followed by JMI Hospital and Unique Hotel.

Investors got the highest return from travel and leisure, which was followed by the paper and tannery sectors on the country's premier bourse.

Shinepukur Ceramics was at the top of the gainer list, where its share price jumped 9.89%, followed by newly listed JMI Hospital and Ifad Autos.

One Bank did the worst on the DSE as its share price fell over 11% due to a lower than expected dividend declaration.