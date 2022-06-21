One Bank gets BSEC nod to issue Tk400cr bond

Stocks

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 07:38 pm

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed One Bank Ltd to issue a Tk400 crore fully redeemable subordinated bond.

With the bond proceeds, the private sector commercial bank would strengthen its Tier-II capital base, BSEC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bond will be an unsecured, non-convertible one with floating rates of interest to be paid to the investors. Its tenure will be seven years.

The bond units, having a face value of Tk1 crore each, would be sold to local institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals through private placements.

However, BSEC made it mandatory that the bond be traded in the under-construction Alternative Trading Board of the bourses.

Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Ltd is the bond's trustee, while Standard Chartered Bank is its mandated lead arranger.

One Bank / BSEC / Bond Issue

