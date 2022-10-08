New branch of Smart Share and Securities launched

Smart Share and Securities Ltd, a concern of Smart Group of Industries, has opened a new branch at Dilkusha of Motijheel in the city as part of its business expansion plan.

The company also traded shares on Thursday, the day of launching the new branch. The brokerage company started its journey in March this year.

"The objective of the brokerage company is to gain the confidence of the investors and educate them on investment issues. The company also wants to protect the interest of the investors cent percent," said its Managing Director Nur Mohammad Babu.

Officials of the company said they would arrange technical analysis training for the investors who would invest through the company. It's already working on the research and development department. They added that a skilled research and development team has already been developed to support the investors.  

The brokerage company will also provide its order management system (OMS) so that the investors can trade from within the country and abroad.

