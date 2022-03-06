Mozaffar Spinning to invest Tk90cr for second phase expansion

Stocks

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 08:34 pm

Related News

Mozaffar Spinning to invest Tk90cr for second phase expansion

 

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 08:34 pm
Mozaffar Spinning to invest Tk90cr for second phase expansion

Mozaffar Hossain Spinning Mills Limited, a concern of SIM Group, will invest Tk90 crore for a second phase expansion by installing new machines and setting up a captive power plant at its factory premises to produce yarns for import substitution.

It produces export-oriented woven fabrics cotton yarns and supplies them to the garments industry.

Currently, the mill can spin up to 40-count cotton yarn in the range of cotton to blended yarns such as polyester, lycra and others.  

After the company disclosed the information in a stock exchange filing on Sunday, its shares closed 2.16% higher at Tk33.10 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). The shares witnessed a 40% jump since January.

The company said it will install 10,200 ring spinning units, which will produce eight tonnes of high-end value-added blended yarn per day.

To ensure an uninterrupted power supply, it will install a gas-based captive power plant with a capacity of 2 megawatts at its factory.

Out of the total investment fund, around Tk70 crore will come from banks and the rest from the company's fund.

In the first phase, Mozaffar Hossain Spinning earlier installed 36,000 ring spinning units in its Narayanganj factory with an investment of around Tk215 crore, which came into operation in January last year.

Haris Alam, company secretary of Mozaffar Hossain Spinning, told The Business Standard, "We expect the new project will go into production in the next one and a half years. It will add 30% to the company's total revenue."

He said the demand for high-value yarns is increasing in the country and most of them are imported from abroad. "So we have emphasised on producing high-value yarns."

"Currently, we are getting a lot of export orders. They will increase in the coming days. So we have to increase our production capacity," he added.

The country's highest earnings of $3.51 billion brought on by apparel shipments posted over 33.8% year-on-year growth in February this year. Of the receipts, $1,795 million came from woven shipments, while knitwear items fetched $1,716 million, according to the Export Promotion Bureau.

Meanwhile, Mozaffar Hossain Spinning has acquired 30% shares in Suntech Energy Limited by investing Tk0.49 lakh.

Now the company wants to sell the stake of Suntech Energy as it is no longer interested in doing business in the alternative power sector.

Haris Alam said it had invested as part of its business diversification. But the board now wants to focus on the core business. So the company is selling its Suntech shares.

Financial performance

Mozaffar Hossain Spinning's business bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 shocks in the first half of fiscal 2021-22.

During the July-December period, its revenue jumped 251% to Tk124.32 crore, from a year earlier.

The profit stood at Tk9.78 crore which was at a loss of Tk3.89 crore a year ago.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk0.97.

 

Top News

SIM Group / second phase / expansion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

9h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

10h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

11h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

11h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

11h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

11h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy