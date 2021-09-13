Mostafa Metal’s QIO subscription from 26 Sep

Stocks

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 12:03 am

Related News

Mostafa Metal’s QIO subscription from 26 Sep

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 12:03 am

Share subscriptions of Mostafa Metal Industries Ltd for a qualified investor offer (QIO) will begin on 26 September and continue until 30 September, according to a Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) circular on Monday.  

The company will raise Tk11 crore, issuing 1.10 crore shares at a face value of Tk10 each for loan payment, working capital, and meeting initial public offering expenses.

With the QIO, Mostafa Metal will be listed on the small and medium enterprise board of the DSE.

The company was approved for the QIO by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on 30 June this year.

The company manufactures PVC, wood-plastic composite doors, and other PVC products for the domestic market.

According to the DSE notification, individual investors investing a minimum of Tk1 crore in the market will be deemed qualified investors.

Investors will have to pay the full subscription amount through banking channels.

As per the company prospectus, its revenue stood at Tk21.66 crore as of 31 December last year, while net profit was Tk2.89 crore.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.76 as of 31 December last year. The EPS was Tk0.77 on 30 June last year with revenue of Tk27 crore and a profit of Tk2.90 crore.

NBL Capital and Equity Management, and Swadesh Investment Management, are the issue managers for the company.

Infograph

Mostafa Metal Industries Ltd / QIO

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

2
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

3
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

6
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world