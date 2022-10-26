More participation boosts DSE turnover by 19%

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), on Wednesday, witnessed more investor participation compared to the previous trading session as it went for some sector-specific stocks which were trading at lucrative price levels.

Consequently, the DSE turnover increased 19% to Tk742 crore on the day, from Tk624 crore on Tuesday.

The Dhaka bourse's benchmark DSEX advanced slightly by 0.25% amid the increased trading, and stood at 6344 points.

Of the 354 issues traded, 71 advanced, 46 declined, and 237 remained unchanged.

"The prime index of the DSE continued to gain for the second straight session as investors showed interest in sector-specific scrips amidst the ongoing earnings declarations by listed firms," EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary.

Investors were optimistic regarding a quick resolution of the issue related to purchasing stocks before cheque encashment, the commentary reads.

However, some investors are also being watchful, with bleak expectations from the upcoming corporate declarations due to the ongoing macroeconomic adversities, it mentioned.

On the sectoral front, the miscellaneous sector contributed the highest 18.1% to the total turnover, followed by pharmaceuticals contributing 15.7%, and engineering adding 12.7%.

Almost all sectors displayed positive returns, out of which travel gained 4.3%, IT 2.2%, and services 2.2%.

On the other hand, the paper and tannery sectors saw corrections.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also settled in green terrain. Indices CSCX and CASPI advanced by 14.4 and 24.2 points respectively.