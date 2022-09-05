Master Feed recommends 10% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 09:09 pm

Related News

Master Feed recommends 10% cash dividend

AGM on 30 November, record date 27 September

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 09:09 pm
Master Feed recommends 10% cash dividend

Master Feed Agrotec – which is traded at the SME platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) as a low-cap company – has recommended a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for the fiscal 2021-22.

But its sponsors and directors will not take the dividend as the feed manufacturer suffered an operating cash crisis in the last fiscal year, said a source in the company.

According to a stock exchange filing, Master Feed will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on 30 November for getting shareholders' approval on the audited financial statement and recommended dividend.

The company – which is mainly engaged in manufacturing and marketing poultry, fish, and cattle feeds – has set 27 September as the record date for the AGM.

In the last fiscal year, the earnings per share of the company, which is also engaged in poultry and fish farming, stood at Tk1.11, 5% lower than the previous year.

At the end of FY2022, its net asset value per share stood at Tk15.14 and the net operating cash flow per share at negative Tk2.14. Negative operating cash flow means the firm has a deficit in cash flow.

Currently, its shares are traded at Tk25.80 each on the DSE SME platform.

Last year, Master Feed Agrotec went public to raise Tk10 crore from the capital market through a qualified investor offer.

Incorporated in 2011 as "Master Hatchery and Poultry Feed Limited", it was renamed as "Master Feed Agrotec Limited" in 2018.

Master Feed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

12h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

11h | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

13h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

3h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

5h | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

7h | Videos
Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride