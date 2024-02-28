Large-cap stocks drag indices into red zone

Stocks

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 10:22 pm

Related News

Large-cap stocks drag indices into red zone

The DSEX shed 4 points, or 0.06%, to settle at 6,268 and the blue-chip index DS30 declined by 5 points to 2,132.

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 10:22 pm
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), DSEX, witnessed a decline on Wednesday, primarily driven by a downturn in large-cap stocks.

The DSEX shed 4 points, or 0.06%, to settle at 6,268 and the blue-chip index DS30 declined by 5 points to 2,132.

Square Pharma, Beacon Pharma, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Kohinoor Chemicals, Uttara Bank, and Premier Bank played pivotal roles in the market's decline on the day.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among the traded scrips, 145 showed advancement, 177 experienced a decline, and 74 remained unchanged at the DSE.

The DSE turnover slightly declined to Tk887 crore as against Tk898 crore in the previous session.

EBL Securities said in its daily market commentary, that investors were active on both sides of the trading fence owing to subdued confidence, resulting in mild volatility of the market indices throughout the session.
However, a portion of opportunistic investors continued their chase for sector-specific scrips they believed to be at lucrative price levels following the recent corrections, it added.

Investors showed a heightened interest in Central Pharma, a loss-making company, shares, making it the highest turnover stock with a value of Tk46 crore at the DSE, followed by Best Holdings and Fu Wang Ceramic.

The NRB Bank secured the top position on the list of gainers, while Union Capital performed the worst on that day.

Most sectors displayed mixed returns, out of which travel, tannery and jute exerted the most corrections on the bourse, while paper, cement and general insurance exhibited the most positive returns.

Bangladesh / Top News

DSEX / Bangladesh / trading

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

11h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

3h | Videos
Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

2h | Videos
Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

5h | Videos
Trump warns the market will crash if he loses

Trump warns the market will crash if he loses

4h | Videos